THE DEAD DAISIES - Rock The Planet Video Documentary Now Streaming

"The pressures of touring have been a central part of the rock scene since it’s very beginning, more so than any other kind of music," says journalist Kylie Olsson. "Rock ’n’ roll has always involved getting the message across to the most amount of people in the shortest time, with some of rock’s seminal bands still playing packed out venues and rocking the planet after 30 years or more. Now, these bands all played an intrinsic role in the evolution of the code of rock. But I wanted to see: what is it like to be in a rock band in 2018?"

"So in this first episode, I’m hitting the road with a band that are no strangers to the arduous task of traveling across the globe. Collectively, they’ve been in bands like Dio, Whitesnake, and Mötley Crüe. But together they’re a force to be reckoned with: The Dead Daisies are living proof that classic rock is still very much alive and kicking!”

The Dead Daisies urge fans to "Fasten your seatbelts, folks, because Rock The Planet is here! Together with our friend Kylie Olsson, we wanted to give you an exclusive look into the life of a touring rock band! Check out the video, we hope you enjoy watching it as much as we did filming it! And who knows, if you show us enough love in the comments section, we might even feel compelled to make this into a series…"

The Dead Daisies are returning to North America. After a sold-out tour across the UK & Europe, the band are looking forward to rocking out with their US and Canadian fans.

The current single "Rise Up" is climbing the US-Active Rock Charts and being used extensively in NASCAR promotional campaigns across the country. The guys are also happy to announce that an old friend of the Daisies, Dizzy Reed, is bringing his band Hookers & Blow along as the tour’s special guest.

The band will return to Japan in late June to play three packed headline shows in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya before heading to Europe in July where they’ll play a series of Festivals along with dates with the Scorpions and Guns N' Roses.

Hookers & Blow, a now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi is celebrating its 15-year anniversary this year. Along with Reed and Grossi, the summer lineup of Hookers & Blow that will tour as special guests of The Dead Daisies will include Robbie Crane of the Black Star Riders on bass and Mike Dupke (ex-W.A.S.P., John Mellencamp) on drums.

Most recently, Dizzy Reed released his very first solo record Rock & Roll Ain't Easy, featuring members of Guns N' Roses, No Doubt, Quiet Riot, W.A.S.P., The Psychedelic Furs, Thin Lizzy and many more.

Tour dates:

August

15 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s

17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

18 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

19 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds

22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

23 - London, ON - Harris Park

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

September

1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre