THE DEAD DAISIES - Special Acoustic Christmas Song Streaming

The Dead Daisies have been overwhelmed by the great fan reactions throughout the year and especially on this last tour. So when they found themselves in a Christmas spirit in Vienna the other day, they recorded a special treat in guitarist Doug Aldrich's hotel room. "This is a gift for you, the best fans in the world. Happy XMas & Happy Holidays from The Dead Daisies!"

The Dead Daisies have already lined up several festival appearances for the summer of 2017, confirmed shows are as listed:

June

9 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden

11 - Download Festival - Wisbech, United Kingdom

17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium



July

1 - Freigericht Rockt Open Air - Altenmittlau, Germany