THE DEAD DAISIES - Special Acoustic Christmas Song Streaming
December 21, 2016, a day ago
The Dead Daisies have been overwhelmed by the great fan reactions throughout the year and especially on this last tour. So when they found themselves in a Christmas spirit in Vienna the other day, they recorded a special treat in guitarist Doug Aldrich's hotel room. "This is a gift for you, the best fans in the world. Happy XMas & Happy Holidays from The Dead Daisies!"
The Dead Daisies have already lined up several festival appearances for the summer of 2017, confirmed shows are as listed:
June
9 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden
11 - Download Festival - Wisbech, United Kingdom
17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
July
1 - Freigericht Rockt Open Air - Altenmittlau, Germany