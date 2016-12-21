THE DEAD DAISIES - Special Acoustic Christmas Song Streaming

December 21, 2016, a day ago

The Dead Daisies have been overwhelmed by the great fan reactions throughout the year and especially on this last tour. So when they found themselves in a Christmas spirit in Vienna the other day, they recorded a special treat in guitarist Doug Aldrich's hotel room. "This is a gift for you, the best fans in the world. Happy XMas & Happy Holidays from The Dead Daisies!"

The Dead Daisies have already lined up several festival appearances for the summer of 2017, confirmed shows are as listed:

June
9 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden    
11 - Download Festival - Wisbech, United Kingdom    
17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France    
18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium   
 
July
1 - Freigericht Rockt Open Air - Altenmittlau, Germany

 

