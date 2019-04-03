THE DEAD DAISIES Streaming "Judgement Day" Single From Welcome To Daisyland; Screambox TV Airing Entire Horror Series Now

Due to the massive success and positive feedback following the self-released premiere of Episode 1 from the thrilling new horror anthology series Welcome To Daisyland, the subscription based horror streaming platform Screambox TV has officially signed on to air the series in its entirety beginning today. The series will air on Screambox uncut, uncensored and commercial free. Watch all episodes here.

Developed by Spitfire Music, the new horror anthology series enlists the Australian-American hard rock collective The Dead Daisies to provide the music and orchestration for the series, furthering their stance that rock music is indeed alive and well.

"With fewer music based platforms playing rock music each year, and taking our love of hard rock and horror into account, we decided to create our own. Streaming services are the delivery systems of the future so stay tuned for Welcome to Daisyland," states David Edwards from Spitfire Music.

In conjunction with the debut of the series on Screambox, the band will release a new digital single, "Judgement Day", which is featured in the series. Take a listen here.

The Dead Daisies previously shared an exclusive acoustic version of their hit song and series theme track "Dead And Gone" (Swamp Version), which can be viewed below: