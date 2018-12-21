THE DEAD DAISIES - "Thank You For An Insane 2018"; Video Recap

"This being our last blast out for the year we would like to take this opportunity to wish all our friends a Very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," says The Dead Daisies.

"From the bottom of our well-travelled hearts, we want to say THANK YOU to our entire Daisies family. We set out on a mission to Burn It Down this year and you came out to support us in your thousands, and we have enjoyed every moment!"

"From the minute the album hit stores worldwide, it fired up the charts setting them alight with top tens in The UK, Germany and The US. A string of singles burned up the airwaves with all of them going straight to their A List, including 'Dead And Gone' and 'Can't Take It With You'."

"We promised you we were going to go extra hard up to the end of the year and our energy was well and truly matched by the sea of amazing faces, new and old, at every Winterland show these past few weeks. Check out the full Winterland recap below:"