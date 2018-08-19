THE DEAD DAISIES To Host Facebook Q&A On Monday

"And live from wherever we are, it's The Dead Daisies! Yes, our Q&As are back, and we'll answer all of your questions this Monday (August 20th) at 7 PM EDT / Tuesday (August 21st) at 1 AM CEST," says the band. You can participate in this live question & answer session, simply by visiting the group's official Facebook page.

The Dead Daisies are currently touring North America, in support of their new album Burn It Down, alongside special guests Dizzy Reed's Hookers & Blow. Remaining dates are as listed:

August

19 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds

22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

23 - London, ON - Harris Park

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

September

1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre