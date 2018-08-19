THE DEAD DAISIES To Host Facebook Q&A On Monday
August 19, 2018, an hour ago
"And live from wherever we are, it's The Dead Daisies! Yes, our Q&As are back, and we'll answer all of your questions this Monday (August 20th) at 7 PM EDT / Tuesday (August 21st) at 1 AM CEST," says the band. You can participate in this live question & answer session, simply by visiting the group's official Facebook page.
The Dead Daisies are currently touring North America, in support of their new album Burn It Down, alongside special guests Dizzy Reed's Hookers & Blow. Remaining dates are as listed:
August
19 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds
22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
23 - London, ON - Harris Park
24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre
25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's
30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
September
1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
7 - Dallas, TX - Trees
8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre