THE DEAD DAISIES To Open For FOREIGNER In 2021, Play Virtual Fest This Weekend

"As we gear up for a great year in 2021, we’re super excited to bring you some new dates," says The Dead Daisies. "We will be joining the mighty Foreigner for a string of shows, kicking off in Hamburg on June 6th. These arena dates will be just like the Foreigner classic, ‘Juke Box Hero’ but live."

Dead Daisies guitarist Doug Aldrich elaborates further by saying, “I’m so happy about the 2021 dates with our good friends in Foreigner! They always deliver a great night of tunes and it’s gonna be awesome to tour next year with them!”

Foreigner with The Dead Daisies in 2021:

June

6 - Stadtpark Open Air Bühne - Hamburg, Germany

10 - Spodek - Katowice, Poland

11 - Peissnitzinsel - Haale, Germany

12 - Freilichtbühne Killesberg Park - Stuttgart, Germany

Coming much sooner, this weekend in fact, The Dead Daisies will take part in the Taste of Syracuse Virtual Festival, on Saturday June 6th at 7:40 pm New York time, on their Facebook page.

Back in April, The Dead Daisies released an acoustic version of their "Unspoken" single, performed in quarantine due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Unspoken" is the first single from the newly revamped lineup of The Dead Daisies featuring vocalist / bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), lead guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English), and rhythm guitarist David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink). Check out the official lyric video: