THE DEAD DAISIES To Release Single / Video For Cover Of GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s “We’re An American Band”; “On July 4th Let’s Fly The Flag High And Celebrate Independence Day And All It Stands For,” Says Bassist MARCO MENDOZA

With July 4th just around the corner, The Dead Daisies wanted to not only celebrate Independence Day but freedom around the world.

Bassist Marco Mendoza sums it up nicely: “My career as a musician has allowed me to travel around the world quite a few times to experience different lands and cultures. Back in the USA we live with the abundance of life and freedom unequalled anywhere else and that’s a fact! On July 4th let’s fly the flag high and celebrate Independence Day and all it stands for!!! I for one am thankful and grateful to be able to live in the US OF A!!! The land of the free & the home of the brave!! VIVA THE USA and VIVA LA ROCK!!!!”

To that end, the band has announced the release of an American classic, “We’re An American Band”, in celebration of Independence Day and all it stands for. They will also drop a little video for it on July 4th.

Singer John Corabi: “We first did "American Band" by Grand Funk Railroad for our troops in South Korea. We wanted to bring a little bit of something "American" to our men and women in uniform, and give them a taste of home. So, what better way than a classic American tune by a legendary American band. The song went over so well we decided to keep playing it and subsequently recorded it for our Live And Louder album. Enjoy the Daisies version, the video, and your FREEDOM the troops are fighting for on this celebration of our independence as a young, sovereign nation!!!”

Guitarist Doug Aldrich: “Hey Friends!!! We are dropping a new song to celebrate the 4th of July. For me, I think it's a time to remember and appreciate the Freedom that all of our own countries provide for us. Stay strong and let the music move ya!”

Fresh from their European tour playing at some of the biggest rock festivals and sold-out headline shows, culminating in beyond capacity headline performances in Salzburg, Budapest, Prague and Japan, the band are making their way to the USA. Don’t miss them on their first-ever North American headline tour entitled The Dirty Dozen, marching across the US in August.

