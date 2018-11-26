THE DEAD DAISIES - UK That's A Wrap Part 1; Video Recap
"UK, you rocked from top to bottom and everywhere in between," says The Dead Daisies. "From the Welsh coast to the mystery of Loch Ness, to exploring the inspiration behind some of The Beatles' greatest songs in Liverpool. For the first time we had the chance to rock out in Leicester and Oxford, and played two sold out shows in London. We played the home of heavy metal and Black Sabbath - Birmingham, and made some Irish eyes smile in Belfast. We wrapped it all up in Scotland as winter closed in at the WinterStorm Festival. Thank you for your wonderful support and we will see you all next time!"
Remaining 2018 tour dates for The Dead Daisies are as listed:
November
27 – Weert, Netherlands - De Bosuil
28 – Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Borderij
29 – Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun
30 – Lyon, France - CCO
December
2 - Porthcawl, UK - Planet Rockstock
4 – Lisbon, Portugal - LAV
5 – Madrid, Spain - Mon
6 – Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1
7 – Marseille, France - Le Moulin
8 – Fontaneto, Italy - D’Agogna Phenomenon
10 – Venice, Italy - Revolver Club
11 – Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
12 – Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
13 – Graz, Austria - PPC
15 – Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall
16 – Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp