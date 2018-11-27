THE DEAD DAISIES - UK That's A Wrap Part 2; Video Recap
"We packed out two great show nights in London on this tour where lots of our friends came down to see the gigs," says The Dead Daisies. "DaisyLand shows were crammed with a special performance for Steelhouse ticket holders. We crossed over to Ireland for a fantastic show in Belfast playing the Limelight where we played two years ago, then finished off this run with a return visit to Scotland where we played the WinterStorm Festival in Troon on the west coast and caught up with lots of our old rock friends. Europe is the next destination as we head for shows in Holland and all over Europe."
Remaining 2018 tour dates for The Dead Daisies are as listed:
November
28 – Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Borderij
29 – Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun
30 – Lyon, France - CCO
December
2 - Porthcawl, UK - Planet Rockstock
4 – Lisbon, Portugal - LAV
5 – Madrid, Spain - Mon
6 – Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1
7 – Marseille, France - Le Moulin
8 – Fontaneto, Italy - D’Agogna Phenomenon
10 – Venice, Italy - Revolver Club
11 – Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
12 – Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
13 – Graz, Austria - PPC
15 – Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall
16 – Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp