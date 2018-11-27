THE DEAD DAISIES - UK That's A Wrap Part 2; Video Recap

"We packed out two great show nights in London on this tour where lots of our friends came down to see the gigs," says The Dead Daisies. "DaisyLand shows were crammed with a special performance for Steelhouse ticket holders. We crossed over to Ireland for a fantastic show in Belfast playing the Limelight where we played two years ago, then finished off this run with a return visit to Scotland where we played the WinterStorm Festival in Troon on the west coast and caught up with lots of our old rock friends. Europe is the next destination as we head for shows in Holland and all over Europe."

Remaining 2018 tour dates for The Dead Daisies are as listed:

November

28 – Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Borderij

29 – Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

30 – Lyon, France - CCO

December

2 - Porthcawl, UK - Planet Rockstock

4 – Lisbon, Portugal - LAV

5 – Madrid, Spain - Mon

6 – Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

7 – Marseille, France - Le Moulin

8 – Fontaneto, Italy - D’Agogna Phenomenon

10 – Venice, Italy - Revolver Club

11 – Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo

12 – Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

13 – Graz, Austria - PPC

15 – Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall

16 – Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp