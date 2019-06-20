THE DEAD DAISIES Unveil Artwork For Upcoming Covers Album

"We have something exciting for you guys and wanted to show you the cover first," tease The Dead Daisies. "You all know we love great songs and we've done our own versions over the years... so we're Locked And Loaded and ready to fire... stay tuned."

As we await both the release date and tracklisting for Locked And Loaded, enjoy a few covers previously done by The Dead Daisies:

"We're An American Band" originally by Grand Funk Railroad:

"Join Together" originally by The Who:

"Let It Be" originally by The Beatles:

"Rockin' In The Free World" originally by Neil Young: