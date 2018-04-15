THE DEAD DAISIES - Week 1 Of The Burn It Down World Tour; Video Recap

Prior to their final UK show in Bristol on April 14th, The Dead Daisies issued the following statement:

"Hi from the UK, gang! The first week of our Burn It Down world tour lies behind us, and we wanted to take the chance and look back at those insane first few days! We truly couldn't have asked for a better kick-off to this tour.

We want to thank each and every one of you for coming out, supporting us and making all of this possible. On top of that, Burn It Down just went straight to #28 in the UK and even #8 in Germany! You guys rock and we salute you! Check out this super cool recap video of the first week of our Burn It Down world tour."

The Dead Daisies are about to embark upon their Burn It Down European Tour, confirmed shows are as listed:

April

16 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

17 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

18 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

20 - Sticky Fingers - Gothenburg, Sweden

21 - Parktreateret - Oslo, Norway

22 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

24 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

25 - Rosenhof - Osnabrueck, Germany

26 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

27 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

May

1 - Thanks Jimi Festival - Wroclaw, Poland

3 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany

4 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

5 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

6 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Live Club - Trezo (Milan), Italy

BraveWords scribe Aaron Small recently interviewed The Dead Daisies frontman John Corabi about the band's new album, Burn It Down. Check out the feature at this location.

(Band photo by Danny Jungslund)