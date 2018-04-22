THE DEAD DAISIES - Week 2 Of The Burn It Down World Tour; Video Recap

"Hi from Sweden," says The Dead Daisies. "The second week of our Burn It Down world tour was such a blast! Thanks a ton for making this tour a big party so far and for supporting us in any possible way! You know who you are! In the meantime, check out this super cool recap video of the second week of our Burn It Down world tour."

Catch The Dead Daisies live in concert:

April

22 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

24 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

25 - Rosenhof - Osnabrueck, Germany

26 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

27 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

May

1 - Thanks Jimi Festival - Wroclaw, Poland

3 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany

4 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

5 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

6 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Live Club - Trezo (Milan), Italy

June

25 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

26 - Ebisu Liquidroom - Tokyo, Japan

28 - Nagoya Club Quatrro - Nagoya, Japan

July

7 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

9 - Sala Caracol - Madrid, Spain

11 - Estádio Municipal de Oeiras - Lisboa, Portugal (with Scorpions)

14 - Beer & Flowers Festival - Lasko, Slovenia

16 - Song Festival Ground - Tallinn, Estonia (with Guns N' Roses, Volbeat)

18 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

19 - Festival Guitare en Scene - Saint-Julien-En-Genevois, France

20 - Vaz - Burglengenfeld, Germany

21 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

22 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

24 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany

25 - Rockfabrik - Ludwigsburg, Germany

27 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, United Kingdom

28 - Rock & Bluest Custom Show - Pentrich, United Kingdom

29 - Steelhouse Festival - Ebbw Vale, United Kingdom

BraveWords scribe Aaron Small recently interviewed The Dead Daisies frontman John Corabi about the band's new album, Burn It Down. Check out the feature at this location.

(Band photo by Danny Jungslund)