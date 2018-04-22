THE DEAD DAISIES - Week 2 Of The Burn It Down World Tour; Video Recap
"Hi from Sweden," says The Dead Daisies. "The second week of our Burn It Down world tour was such a blast! Thanks a ton for making this tour a big party so far and for supporting us in any possible way! You know who you are! In the meantime, check out this super cool recap video of the second week of our Burn It Down world tour."
Catch The Dead Daisies live in concert:
April
22 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
24 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark
25 - Rosenhof - Osnabrueck, Germany
26 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany
27 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary
29 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
May
1 - Thanks Jimi Festival - Wroclaw, Poland
3 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany
4 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany
5 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany
6 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France
8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
9 - Live Club - Trezo (Milan), Italy
June
25 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan
26 - Ebisu Liquidroom - Tokyo, Japan
28 - Nagoya Club Quatrro - Nagoya, Japan
July
7 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain
9 - Sala Caracol - Madrid, Spain
11 - Estádio Municipal de Oeiras - Lisboa, Portugal (with Scorpions)
14 - Beer & Flowers Festival - Lasko, Slovenia
16 - Song Festival Ground - Tallinn, Estonia (with Guns N' Roses, Volbeat)
18 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany
19 - Festival Guitare en Scene - Saint-Julien-En-Genevois, France
20 - Vaz - Burglengenfeld, Germany
21 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany
22 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic
24 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany
25 - Rockfabrik - Ludwigsburg, Germany
27 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, United Kingdom
28 - Rock & Bluest Custom Show - Pentrich, United Kingdom
29 - Steelhouse Festival - Ebbw Vale, United Kingdom
BraveWords scribe Aaron Small recently interviewed The Dead Daisies frontman John Corabi about the band's new album, Burn It Down. Check out the feature at this location.
(Band photo by Danny Jungslund)