THE DEAD DAISIES - Week 3 Of The Burn It Down World Tour; Video Recap
April 29, 2018, an hour ago
"Hello and 'szia' from Budapest, Hungary. We are having the absolute best time on this tour so far," says The Dead Daisies. "The crowds are fantastic and getting bigger and bigger, and we've been absolutely amazed at how well you know all the new songs, even though Burn It Down has only been out for a few weeks. The support we feel from all of you is absolutely mind-blowing, and we can't wait to tour the rest of the world and show you some rock love!
We're traveling to Vienna, Austria, and to Poland and Germany after that. Wednesday sees us shooting our next music video for 'Dead And Gone' in Berlin, which we can't wait to show you guys. It's going to be off the charts! But until we can share all of that with you, take a look at our recap video of the third week of our Burn It Down world tour."
Catch The Dead Daisies live in concert:
April
29 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
May
1 - Thanks Jimi Festival - Wroclaw, Poland
3 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany
4 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany
5 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany
6 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France
8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
9 - Live Club - Trezo (Milan), Italy
June
25 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan
26 - Ebisu Liquidroom - Tokyo, Japan
28 - Nagoya Club Quatrro - Nagoya, Japan
July
7 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain
9 - Sala Caracol - Madrid, Spain
11 - Estádio Municipal de Oeiras - Lisboa, Portugal (with Scorpions)
14 - Beer & Flowers Festival - Lasko, Slovenia
16 - Song Festival Ground - Tallinn, Estonia (with Guns N' Roses, Volbeat)
18 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany
19 - Festival Guitare en Scene - Saint-Julien-En-Genevois, France
20 - Vaz - Burglengenfeld, Germany
21 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany
22 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic
24 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany
25 - Rockfabrik - Ludwigsburg, Germany
27 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, United Kingdom
28 - Rock & Bluest Custom Show - Pentrich, United Kingdom
29 - Steelhouse Festival - Ebbw Vale, United Kingdom
BraveWords scribe Aaron Small recently interviewed The Dead Daisies frontman John Corabi about the band's new album, Burn It Down. Check out the feature at this location.
(Band photo by Danny Jungslund)