THE DEAD DAISIES - Week 3 Of The Burn It Down World Tour; Video Recap

"Hello and 'szia' from Budapest, Hungary. We are having the absolute best time on this tour so far," says The Dead Daisies. "The crowds are fantastic and getting bigger and bigger, and we've been absolutely amazed at how well you know all the new songs, even though Burn It Down has only been out for a few weeks. The support we feel from all of you is absolutely mind-blowing, and we can't wait to tour the rest of the world and show you some rock love!

We're traveling to Vienna, Austria, and to Poland and Germany after that. Wednesday sees us shooting our next music video for 'Dead And Gone' in Berlin, which we can't wait to show you guys. It's going to be off the charts! But until we can share all of that with you, take a look at our recap video of the third week of our Burn It Down world tour."

Catch The Dead Daisies live in concert:

April

29 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

May

1 - Thanks Jimi Festival - Wroclaw, Poland

3 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany

4 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

5 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

6 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Live Club - Trezo (Milan), Italy

June

25 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

26 - Ebisu Liquidroom - Tokyo, Japan

28 - Nagoya Club Quatrro - Nagoya, Japan

July

7 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

9 - Sala Caracol - Madrid, Spain

11 - Estádio Municipal de Oeiras - Lisboa, Portugal (with Scorpions)

14 - Beer & Flowers Festival - Lasko, Slovenia

16 - Song Festival Ground - Tallinn, Estonia (with Guns N' Roses, Volbeat)

18 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

19 - Festival Guitare en Scene - Saint-Julien-En-Genevois, France

20 - Vaz - Burglengenfeld, Germany

21 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

22 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

24 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany

25 - Rockfabrik - Ludwigsburg, Germany

27 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, United Kingdom

28 - Rock & Bluest Custom Show - Pentrich, United Kingdom

29 - Steelhouse Festival - Ebbw Vale, United Kingdom

BraveWords scribe Aaron Small recently interviewed The Dead Daisies frontman John Corabi about the band's new album, Burn It Down. Check out the feature at this location.

(Band photo by Danny Jungslund)