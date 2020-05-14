The Dead Daisies released their gripping single "Unspoken" last month, and it’s the first single and video to land from their forthcoming LP Holy Ground. Now with the band featuring rock and roll legend Glenn Hughes, these uncertain times are proving the ideal time to offer fans new music.

May 15th sees a killer remix of the original arrive, and it’s a joint effort with dance/rock duo Dance With The Dead. Inspired by '80s synths and strong metal roots, "Unspoken" is given a powerhouse vibe laced with its super-charged vocals and energising drums.

Justin Pointer from Dance With The Dead says: “It was a great honor to work with such powerhouse legends in the industry, and we had a lot of fun working on this.” The Dead Daisies x Dance With The Dead "Unspoken" remix will be available worldwide on May 15th.

The original version of "Unspoken" from the upcoming album Holy Ground, release date tba.

Influenced by '70s and early '80s rock, The Dead Daisies sound is soulful and accessible – equal parts of Aerosmith, Bad Company and Foreigner: muscular vocals, bluesy riffs, big choruses, powerful melodies and strong hooks. With stellar musicianship and pulverizing live shows, fans across the globe are discovering the band that is bringing back Rock & Roll!!

The current incarnation of The Dead Daisies features guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English, Hardline), bassist and singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), and rhythm guitarist David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

BraveWords scribe Aaron Small recently interviewed The Dead Daisies guitarist Doug Aldrich (prior to the remix release) about his band's new song "Unspoken". To read the feature article, visit this location.