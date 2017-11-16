THE DEAD DAISIES - "You're In For A Great Surprise When The Album Comes Out"

The Dead Daisies are currently in Nashville, TN, deeply entrenched in the recording sessions for their upcoming album, alongside good buddy and producer legend Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Buckcherry). Good times and killer tunes guaranteed! Wait till you hear this - it'll be a bone-shaker!

Two new in-studio videos have been released, showcasing updates from lead guitarist Doug Aldrich, and bassist Marco Mendoza.

Three previous behind the scenes clips can be seen below.