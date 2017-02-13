THE DEVIL CITY ANGELS - Featuring RIKKI ROCKETT Of POISON - Going Through Changes, New Tour Dates Announced
The Devil City Angels - led by drummer Rikki Rockett (Poison) and vocalist Brandon Gibbs - are “going through a few changes and very happy to have guitarist Joel Kosche (formerly of Collective Soul) on all February dates. Bassist Eric Brittingham (Cinderella) will be joining us for Las Vegas, and Chuck Garric of Alice Cooper will be doing February 22nd, 23rd & 24th. We want to thank everyone for the endless support! See ya back in Devil City!”
Catch The Devil City Angels live in concert:
February
18 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'D
22 - Nashville, TN - Private party for Mac Tools
23 - Buford, GA - 37 Main
24 - Hendersonville, TN - The Revelry Bar & Grill
25 - Cincinnati, OH - MVP Sports Bar
Visit The Devil City Angels on Facebook for further details.