THE DEVIL'S TRADE Sign To Season Of Mist

February 27, 2020, 2 hours ago

Season Of Mist announces the signing of The Devil's Trade, the dark folk project of Hungarian singer/songwriter Dávid Makó. Season Of Mist will be releasing The Devil's Trade's upcoming full-length, The Call Of The Iron Peak, later this year. Stay tuned.

Makó comments on the signing: "In my last sixteen years of being a ghost of the Hungarian and European underground, Season Of Mist for me was always a benchmark or, rather say, a lighthouse of values that can not be faked. As an artist I can not think of any other major record label that would represent my vision of the underground better and therefore I feel beyond grateful and honored to be a part of the team with the artists I admire."



