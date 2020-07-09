THE DEVIL'S TRADE Streaming New Song "Három Árva"

Dark folk project, The Devil's Trade, will be releasing the sophomore full-length, The Call Of The Iron Peak, on August 28 via Season Of Mist, marking its debut to the label. The project is the brainchild of singer/musician Dávid Makó. The song "Három Árva" is available for streaming below.

Dávid Makó comments on the track: "'Három Árva' is a cover of a Hungarian folk song, so called legend ballad from Kalotaszeg, Transylvania. It is about three orphans maltreated by their stepmother so trying to connect their dead mother to call her back. Christianity and occultism lives perfectly together in this song. The orphans manage to talk to their mothers but she can’t help them. I heard this song from Maria Sebestyén and Gergely Agócs but I never thought of singing it. If you listen to those two sing any songs you would understand why. It is another dimension of vocals that I feel blasphemy to try to enter. Also there is nothing wrong with a little blasphemy so I made my own version of the song. There are folk songs that will find their way into your life no matter how hard you try to avoid them."

The Call Of The Iron Peak formats:

- Digipak

- LP in various colours

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"The Iron Peak"

"Dead Sister"

"III"

"No Arrival"

"Expelling Of The Crafty Ape"

"IIIIIIIIIIII"

"Három Árva"

"Eyes In The Fire"

"IIIIII"

"Dreams From The Rot"

"The Call Of The Iron Peak"

"Dead Sister":