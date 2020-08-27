THE DEVIL'S TRADE Streaming The Call Of The Iron Peak Album Ahead Of Official Release

August 27, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal the devil's trade

THE DEVIL'S TRADE Streaming The Call Of The Iron Peak Album Ahead Of Official Release

Dark folk project, The Devil's Trade, will be releasing the sophomore full-length, The Call Of The Iron Peak, tomorrow, Friday, August 28, via Season Of Mist, marking its debut to the label. The project is the brainchild of singer/musician Dávid Makó. An advanced album stream can be found below.

The Call Of The Iron Peak formats:

- Digipak
- LP in various colours
- Digital

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Iron Peak"
"Dead Sister"
"III"
"No Arrival"
"Expelling Of The Crafty Ape"
"IIIIIIIIIIII"
"Három Árva"
"Eyes In The Fire"
"IIIIII"
"Dreams From The Rot"
"The Call Of The Iron Peak"

Album stream:



Featured Audio

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews