THE DEVIL'S TRADE Unveil New Album Details; "Dead Sister" Single Streaming

Dark folk project, The Devil's Trade, will be releasing the sophomore full-length, The Call Of The Iron Peak, on August 28 via Season Of Mist, marking its debut to the label. The project is the brainchild of singer/musician Dávid Makó. The emotional first single, "Dead Sister," is out now and can be heard below.

Dávid Makó comments on the track: "The muse for this piece was probably the biggest storm cloud I have ever seen covering the perfectly clean summer night sky. I was sitting right under the eye of the storm on a plain somewhere in the Hungarian countryside. It was like sitting under a gate to another ancient world. The world went silent the air stopped and I was waiting to be smashed by the elements. For about twenty minutes it felt like I was connected to the otherworld. Then a cool wind came and blew it away. The sister part is too personal. It took thirty years to understand that someone I never met has such a powerful influence on me. If there is an afterlife I hope she will be there and I can hug her."

Available formats:

- Digipak

- LP in various colours

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"The Iron Peak"

"Dead Sister"

"III"

"No Arrival"

"Expelling Of The Crafty Ape"

"IIIIIIIIIIII"

"Három Árva"

"Eyes In The Fire"

"IIIIII"

"Dreams From The Rot"

"The Call Of The Iron Peak"

"Dead Sister":