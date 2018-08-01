THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Announce Fall Tour Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of With Roots Above And Branches Below

The Devil Wears Prada have announced a very special tour this fall. The band will embark on a trek to celebrate the upcoming tenth anniversary of their landmark third studio album With Roots Above And Branches Below. The band will play the album, which arrived on May 5th, 2009 via Ferret Music, in its entirety. Joining The Devil Wears Prada on this run will be Fit For a King and '68.

"In anticipation of 10 years of WRAABB, we'll be playing the record front to back through the end of this year," said singer Mike Hranica. "Us dudes in the band appreciate record anniversary tours - and with that we wanted to offer the same. We've been looking forward to this for the last year or year-and-a-half - please enjoy."

The first leg of the tour kicks off on September 27th in Seattle and runs through October 12th in Springfield, Missouri. The trek includes several stops in Canada, as well. Additional legs will be announced in due time.

The VIP on-sale is live here. The general on-sales are set for Saturday, August 4th at 10 AM, local time.

The Devil Wears Prada will hit the road in late August with Parkway Drive, August Burns Red, and Polaris.

Tour dates:

August (with Parkway Drive, August Burns Red, + Polaris)

8/30 - San Diego, CA - Soma

8/31 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

September (with Parkway Drive, August Burns Red, + Polaris)

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

2 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

4 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

5 - Chicago, IL - Riviera

6 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

7 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

9 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

10 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Ctr.

12 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

14 - Rochester, NY - Armory

16 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

17 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

20 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

21 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

22 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

23 - Hollywood, CA - Palladium

September (with Fit For A King + '68)

26 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

27 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

28 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

30 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

October (with Fit For A King + '68)

1 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway

3 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick Centre

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

5 - Iowa City, IA - Blue Moose Taphouse

6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

7 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

9 - Indianapolis IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

11 - Nashville, TN - Exit Inn

12 - Springfield, MO - The Riff