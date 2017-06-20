THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Launch “Worldwide” Music Video

The Devil Wears Prada have released a video for “Worldwide", a track from their latest album, Transit Blues. Watch the clip below.

Says the band: “The video was directed by Casey Pierce, his third for our band - we think very highly of Casey and how he can execute what him and I come up with for a treatment. The chorus feels very modern, which is one of the primary principles we wanted in the video. How far Casey has come along is most evident, it's hard to believe that the world he created all came from his own hands.”

The Devil Wears Prada perform tonight, June 20th, at Komma in Worgl, Austria. Find the band’s tour schedule here.