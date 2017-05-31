THE DEVIL’S BASTARDS Featuring Former DARKEST HOUR, PERIPHERY Members Release “To The Lost” Lyric Video

Greensboro, North Carolina metal outfit, The Devil's Bastards, have just released the first single, “To The Lost”, from the band’s upcoming self-titled debut album, which is set for release this summer. Check out the lyric video for “To The Lost” below.

The lineup includes former Darkest Hour guitarist Kris Norris, dual vocalists Justin Reich and Benjamin Earl, bassist John Ryan Flaherty, drummer Brian Lewis, and recent addition - guitarist Alex Bois. While the former Periphery guitarist joined the band after the completion of their debut album, the rest of the band is looking forward to having Alex in the fold for the writing and recording process of the group’s second album that will take place over the upcoming summer.

The Devil's Bastards debut album was produced by Kile Odell and Kris Norris with select songs co-produced by Drew Fulk (Motionless In White, Miss May I) and Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me). The band created an album sampler to give listeners a taste of the upcoming summer release, also available for streaming below.

“To The Lost” lyric video:

Album sampler:

“To The Lost”, is available for streaming on Spotify, and for download via iTunes.