THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN - 13 Injured In Tour Bus Crash
February 12, 2017, an hour ago
Thirteen people have been injured after a lorry crashed into a tour bus carrying The Dillinger Escape Plan; the band were travelling to a concert in Krakow, Poland when the incident occurred, reports Lucy Clarke-Billings of The Mirror.
A police spokeswoman said the band members were not seriously hurt, but taken to hospital for further tests. Tonight's show in Krakow has been cancelled. The Dillinger Escape Plan are next scheduled to play in Leipzig, Germany, on Tuesday, February 14th.
Learn more at this location. Remaining dates on The Dillinger Escape Plan's tour schedule are as listed:
February
14 - Conne Island - Leipzig, Germany
15 - Rock Cafe - Prague, Czech Republic
16 - Szene Wien - Vienna, Austria
17 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary
18 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia
20 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany
21 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland
22 - Hiroshima Mon Amour - Torino, Italy
23 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy
24 - L'Epicerie Moderne - Feyzin, France
25 - Apolo - Barcelona, Spain
26 - Barcelo - Madrid, Spain
28 - Le Bikini - Ramonville St Agne, France
March
1 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France
2 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France
3 - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof E.V. - Wiesbaden, Germany
4 - Gloria - Cologne, Germany
5 - AB Ballroom - Brussels, Belgium
April
29 - Welcome To Rockville - Jacksonville, FL
May
6 - Carolina Rebellion - Charlotte, NC
13 - Northern Invasion - Somerset, WI
19 - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH
July
14 - Chicago Open Air Festival - Bridgeview, IL