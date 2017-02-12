THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN - 13 Injured In Tour Bus Crash

Thirteen people have been injured after a lorry crashed into a tour bus carrying The Dillinger Escape Plan; the band were travelling to a concert in Krakow, Poland when the incident occurred, reports Lucy Clarke-Billings of The Mirror.

A police spokeswoman said the band members were not seriously hurt, but taken to hospital for further tests. Tonight's show in Krakow has been cancelled. The Dillinger Escape Plan are next scheduled to play in Leipzig, Germany, on Tuesday, February 14th.

Remaining dates on The Dillinger Escape Plan's tour schedule are as listed:

February

14 - Conne Island - Leipzig, Germany

15 - Rock Cafe - Prague, Czech Republic

16 - Szene Wien - Vienna, Austria

17 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

18 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia

20 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany

21 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland

22 - Hiroshima Mon Amour - Torino, Italy

23 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

24 - L'Epicerie Moderne - Feyzin, France

25 - Apolo - Barcelona, Spain

26 - Barcelo - Madrid, Spain

28 - Le Bikini - Ramonville St Agne, France

March

1 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

2 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France

3 - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof E.V. - Wiesbaden, Germany

4 - Gloria - Cologne, Germany

5 - AB Ballroom - Brussels, Belgium

April

29 - Welcome To Rockville - Jacksonville, FL

May

6 - Carolina Rebellion - Charlotte, NC

13 - Northern Invasion - Somerset, WI

19 - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH

July

14 - Chicago Open Air Festival - Bridgeview, IL