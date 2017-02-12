THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN - 13 Injured In Tour Bus Crash

February 12, 2017, an hour ago

news the dillinger escape plan heavy metal

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN - 13 Injured In Tour Bus Crash

Thirteen people have been injured after a lorry crashed into a tour bus carrying The Dillinger Escape Plan; the band were travelling to a concert in Krakow, Poland when the incident occurred, reports Lucy Clarke-Billings of The Mirror.

A police spokeswoman said the band members were not seriously hurt, but taken to hospital for further tests. Tonight's show in Krakow has been cancelled. The Dillinger Escape Plan are next scheduled to play in Leipzig, Germany, on Tuesday, February 14th.

Learn more at this location. Remaining dates on The Dillinger Escape Plan's tour schedule are as listed:

February
14 - Conne Island - Leipzig, Germany     
15 - Rock Cafe - Prague, Czech Republic    
16 - Szene Wien - Vienna, Austria   
17 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary     
18 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia      
20 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany   
21 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland     
22 - Hiroshima Mon Amour - Torino, Italy     
23 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy  
24 - L'Epicerie Moderne - Feyzin, France    
25 - Apolo - Barcelona, Spain   
26 - Barcelo - Madrid, Spain    
28 - Le Bikini - Ramonville St Agne, France      

March
1 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France    
2 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France     
3 - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof E.V. - Wiesbaden, Germany      
4 - Gloria - Cologne, Germany    
5 - AB Ballroom - Brussels, Belgium    

April
29 - Welcome To Rockville - Jacksonville, FL    

May
6 - Carolina Rebellion - Charlotte, NC    
13 - Northern Invasion - Somerset, WI      
19 - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH      

July
14 - Chicago Open Air Festival - Bridgeview, IL

 

Featured Audio

HELLRAISER - "Nightmare" (Sliptrick)

HELLRAISER - "Nightmare" (Sliptrick)

Featured Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

Latest Reviews