THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN - Is It Really The End, Or Just A Hiatus; “As Far As I’m Concerned, This Is It,” Says BEN WEINMAN; Video

The Dillinger Escape Plan founding member/guitarist Ben Weinman was interviewed by KaaosTV before the band´s sold-out show at the legendary Tavastia club in Helsinki, Finland on February 4th. He discusses the decision to end The Dillinger Escape Plan and whether or not this will just be an extended hiatus. Watch below:

The Dillinger Escape Plan perform next on February 7th at Debraser Strand in Stockholm, Sweden. You can find the band’s complete tour schedule here.

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s final full-length album, Dissociation, was released on October 14th, a product of the recent collaboration of the band’s Party Smasher Inc. label with Cooking Vinyl America.

Tracklisting:

“Limerent Death”

“Symptom Of Terminal Illness”

“Wanting Not So Much As To”

“Fugue”

“Low Feels Blvd”

“Surrogate”

“Honeysuckle”

“Manufacturing Discontent”

“Apologies Not Included”

“Nothing To Forget”

“Dissociation”

“Limerent Death”: