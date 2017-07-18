THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN – One Of Us Is The Killer Guitar Transcription Released

Sheet Happens Publishing has released The Complete Guitar Transcription for The Dillinger Escape Plan’s 5th studio album One Of Us Is The Killer. Learning to play the 11 tracks will be no easy task, but The Complete Guitar Transcription book is the only tool you will ever need to do just that. The transcription was overseen and approved by TDEP’s main songwriter and guitarist Benjamin Weinman ensuring the most accurate and comprehensive transcription you will find for these intricate songs.

The Complete Guitar Transcription for One Of Us Is The Killer is available to purchase today in “Print-Ready PDF” version here and includes the corresponding and complete Guitar Pro files for the entire album (guitar only).

One Of Us Is The Killer is the 2nd TDEP album that was released in 2013 via Party Smasher, Inc., an imprint label and artistic expression network founded by Weinman. The album charted worldwide hitting #1 on the Billboard U.S. Top Hard Rock Albums, #25 on the U.S. Billboard 200, and #6 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums Chart.

After six studio albums and countless tours around the globe, the Dillinger Escape Plan has earned much respect among fans and critics worldwide. With accomplishments such as coverage in mass media from Rolling Stone to the New York Times, Billboard chart status, and performances on network television such as Late Night with Conan O’Brien, the Dillinger Escape Plan is often named one of the most important bands to have emerged over the last decade. The band's current line-up consists of guitarist Benjamin Weinman, bassist Liam Wilson, vocalist Greg Puciato, drummer Billy Rymer, and guitarist Kevin Antreassian.



Sheet Happens Publishing is a popular music book publisher owned and operated by Luke Hoskin and Tim MacMillar from Canadian band Protest the Hero.