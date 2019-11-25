THE DOOBIE BROTHERS - 23 Additional Dates Added To 50th Anniversary Tour Due To Overwhelming Fan Response

The Doobie Brothers have announced 23 additional dates for The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour. The dates were added in response to overwhelming fan excitement following the band’s surprise announcement at Ryman Auditorium on November 18 that Michael McDonald will be joining the group on a North American tour. Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons And John McFee will be touring together for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Tickets to The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets for the performance at Soaring Eagle in Mt. Pleasant will go on sale on December 21. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check here for LaneOne details.

Additional dates for The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour include stops in Jacksonville, New Orleans, Memphis, Syracuse, Toronto, Toledo, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Kansas City, St. Paul, Boise, Fresno, Spokane, Albuquerque and more. Special guests, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will be supporting The Doobie Brothers on all tour dates. The tour is being presented by Live Nation.

“Next year our tour will include Tom, John, and myself, along with Michael McDonald, and the fans will have a chance to hear all our hits, as well as deep cuts, and new material. I know these will be very special performances,” said Pat Simmons.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

Fans who attend The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour can expect to hear a wide range of the band’s hit songs, including “Listen To The Music,” “Takin’ It To The Streets,” “Long Train Running,” “Black Water,” “What A Fool Believes,” “China Grove,” “Minute By Minute,” “It Keeps You Runnin’,” “Jesus Is Just Alright With Me” and many more.

Tour dates:

June

9 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

10 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

14 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Formerly Verizon Amphitheatre)

17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

20 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

26 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

27 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July

2 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

3 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

5 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater

18 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Fri Jul 24 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

29 - Toledo, OH - The Zoo Amphitheater

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August

Sat Aug 01 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

2 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

8 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

9 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

12 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Center

14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

28 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

30 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

September

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

3 - Boise, ID - Ford Amphitheatre

5 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

6 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

8 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

10 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater

12 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

13 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

17 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

October

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

9 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory

10 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

12 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

14 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Arena

15 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

17 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum