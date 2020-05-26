THE DOOBIE BROTHERS' 50th Anniversary Tour Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; New Dates Confirmed

The Doobie Brothers regret to announce that their 50th Anniversary Tour has been rescheduled. This decision has been made with the health and safety of The Doobie Brothers’ fans, crew and local employees in mind.

The tour will now be rescheduled for 2021 starting on July 17 in West Palm Beach and ending on October 23 in New Orleans, making 46 stops across North America. Unfortunately due to scheduling conflicts, previously announced dates Mount Pleasant, MI, Sioux City, IA, Boise, ID, Albuquerque, NM, Little Rock, AR, Bossier City, LA, and Memphis, TN have been cancelled. Full tour routing of rescheduled dates is below.

Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates. If ticket holders can no longer attend or would prefer a refund, they will receive an email directly allowing them to request one. For any further ticketing inquiries, fans should reach out to their point of purchase.

2021 dates:

July

17 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

21 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

26 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

27 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

29 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

30 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

August

1 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

2 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

4 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

5 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater

7 - Darien, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre

8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

10 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

2 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

14 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

15 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

26 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

29 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

31 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

September

2 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

4 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

5 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

9 - Cuyahoga, OH - Blossom Music Center

11 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel

14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

15 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

27 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

October

1 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

2 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

5 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

8 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

11 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

13 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

14 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

19 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory

21 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center