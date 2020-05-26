THE DOOBIE BROTHERS' 50th Anniversary Tour Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; New Dates Confirmed
May 26, 2020, an hour ago
The Doobie Brothers regret to announce that their 50th Anniversary Tour has been rescheduled. This decision has been made with the health and safety of The Doobie Brothers’ fans, crew and local employees in mind.
The tour will now be rescheduled for 2021 starting on July 17 in West Palm Beach and ending on October 23 in New Orleans, making 46 stops across North America. Unfortunately due to scheduling conflicts, previously announced dates Mount Pleasant, MI, Sioux City, IA, Boise, ID, Albuquerque, NM, Little Rock, AR, Bossier City, LA, and Memphis, TN have been cancelled. Full tour routing of rescheduled dates is below.
Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates. If ticket holders can no longer attend or would prefer a refund, they will receive an email directly allowing them to request one. For any further ticketing inquiries, fans should reach out to their point of purchase.
2021 dates:
July
17 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
21 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
26 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
27 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
29 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
30 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
August
1 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
2 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
4 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
5 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater
7 - Darien, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre
8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
10 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
2 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
14 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
15 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
26 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
29 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
31 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair
September
2 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
4 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
5 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
9 - Cuyahoga, OH - Blossom Music Center
11 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel
14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
15 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
27 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
October
1 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
2 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
5 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
8 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
11 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
13 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
14 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
19 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory
21 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center