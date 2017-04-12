THE DOOMSDAY KINGDOM Mastermind LEIF EDLING Performs His Favourite Bass Riffs; Video

In the new video below, Leif Edling (The Doomsday Kingdom, Candlemass, Avatarium) plays through some of his favourite bass riffs:

The Doomsday Kingdom released their self-titled debut album on March 31st via Nuclear Blast. With this first studio masterpiece, including eight epic doom metal tracks and a pinch of NWOBHM, Leif Edling and his bringers of darkness invoke the spirits of the catacombs and prove that doom has never been so alive.

The Doomsday Kingdom tracklisting:

“Silent Kingdom”

“Never Machine”

“A Spoonful Of Darkness”

“See You Tomorrow”

“The Sceptre”

“Hand Of Hell”

“The Silence”

“The God Particle”

Track-by-track Part 1:

Track-by-track Part 2:

“Hand Of Hell” lyric video:

“A Spoonful Of Darkness” lyric video:

“The Sceptre” lyric video: