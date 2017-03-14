THE DOORS - 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of Debut Album Due In March; Unboxing Video Streaming

A 50th Anniversary deluxe edition (3CD & LP) of The Doors self-titled debut album will be released on March 31st. Pre-order via the Amazon widgets below, or via iTunes. Check out an unboxing video below.

Packaged in a 12 x 12 hardcover book, The Doors: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes a remastered version of the album’s original stereo mix, available on CD for the first time in a decade and remastered for the first time in nearly 30 years. The album’s original mono mix was also remastered for this set and is making its CD debut here. An LP-version of the mono mix is also included. The third disc features live performance from The Matrix in San Francisco recorded just weeks after The Doors was released. Music journalist David Fricke provides detailed liner notes for the set, which includes a selection of rare and previously unseen photographs.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

“Break On Through (To The Other Side)” [Original Stereo Mix]

“Soul Kitchen” [Original Stereo Mix]

“The Crystal Ship” [Original Stereo Mix]

“Twentieth Century Fox” [Original Stereo Mix]

“Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)” [Original Stereo Mix]

“Light My Fire” [Original Stereo Mix]

“Back Door Man” [Original Stereo Mix]

“I Looked At You” [Original Stereo Mix]

“End Of The Night” [Original Stereo Mix]

“Take It As It Comes” [Original Stereo Mix]

“The End” [Original Stereo Mix]

Disc 2

“Break On Through (To The Other Side)” [Original Mono Mix]

“Soul Kitchen” [Original Mono Mix]

“The Crystal Ship” [Original Mono Mix]

“Twentieth Century Fox” [Original Mono Mix]

“Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)” [Original Mono Mix]

“Light My Fire” [Original Mono Mix]

“Back Door Man” [Original Mono Mix]

“I Looked At You” [Original Mono Mix]

“End Of The Night” [Original Mono Mix]

“Take It As It Comes” [Original Mono Mix]

“The End” [Original Mono Mix]

Disc 3

“Break On Through (To The Other Side)” [Live]

“Soul Kitchen” [Live]

“The Crystal Ship” [Live]

“Twentieth Century Fox” [Live]

“Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)” [Live]

“Light My Fire” [Live]

“Back Door Man” [Live]

“The End” [Live]

Disc 4

“Break On Through (To The Other Side)” [Original Mono Mix LP]

“Soul Kitchen” [Original Mono Mix LP]

“The Crystal Ship” [Original Mono Mix LP]

“Twentieth Century Fox” [Original Mono Mix LP]

“Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)” [Original Mono Mix LP]

“Light My Fire” [Original Mono Mix LP]

“Back Door Man” [Original Mono Mix LP]

“I Looked At You” [Original Mono Mix LP]

“End Of The Night” [Original Mono Mix LP]

“Take It As It Comes” [Original Mono Mix LP]

“The End” [Original Mono Mix LP]