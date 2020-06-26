THE DOORS Guitarist ROBBY KRIEGER Streaming New Song "The Hitch"

The legendary guitarist and songwriter of The Doors and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, Robby Krieger, will be releasing his first solo album in 10 years on April 24. The Ritual Begins At Sundown will be released via his new home at The Players Club, a division of the Mascot Label Group.

Pre-order the album here, and listen to the song "The Hitch" below.

The Doors weren't just one of the most iconic bands of their generation, but one of the most influential bands in rock history and Robby Krieger was responsible for writing some of their biggest hits in "Light My Fire", "Love Me Two Times", "Touch Me" and "Love Her Madly".

Krieger returns for his ninth solo album and his first since 2010s Grammy nominated Singularity, and once again with his long time writing partner and co-producer Arthur Barrow. Barrow worked with Frank Zappa through the 1970s-80s. The album also features other Zappa alumni Jock Ellis (Trombone), Sal Marquez (Trumpet), Tommy Mars (Keys) and Chad Wackerman (Drums), as well as AeB Bryne (Flute), Vince Denham (Sax), Chuck Manning (Sax) and Joel Taylor (Drums).

Tracklisting:

"What Was That?"

"Slide Home"

"The Drift"

"Chunga's Revenge" (Frank Zappa cover)

"Hot Head"

"Yes, The River Knows"

"The Hitch"

"Dr Noir"

"Bianca's Dream"

"Screen Junkie"

"The Hitch":

"Hot Head" visualizer: