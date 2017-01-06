THE DRIP Premieres “Blackest Evocation” Music Video; “Dead Inside” Song Streaming

Washington State quintet, The Drip, have premiered a new music video for "Black Ram”, the opening track off of The Haunting Fear Of Inevitability as release day approaches, the album to hit via Relapse Records next Friday. Additionally, another new song from the album, "Dead Inside," has been issued simultaneously. Watch the video and hear the new song below.

Fusing together the rawest elements of crust, powerviolence, d-beat, and grind, The Drip rips and ravages through thirteen frenzied tracks, full of slaughterhouse riffage, lightning fast blastbeats, and pulverizing breakdowns. Produced by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust and mastered by Brad Boatright (Skeletonwitch, Gatecreeper, Weekend Nachos), The Haunting Fear Of Inevitability is a new declaration of intensity that is sure to set the underground ablaze.

The band commented on the impending release, "The Haunting Fear Of Inevitability represents our progression, and continues to blur genre lines, and define our sound. Laying down the ground work for our future material to come."

January 13th, will see the worldwide release of The Haunting Fear Of Inevitability via Relapse Records on CD/LP/Digital formats. Physical and digital pre-orders and bundles are available via Relapse.com here and digital also via iTunes, Amazon (widget below), Google Play, and others.

The Haunting Fear Of Inevitability tracklisting:

“Blackest Evocation”

“Anathema”

“Gruesome Poetics”

“Dead Inside”

“Covered In Red”

“Terror War Industry”

“Painted Ram”

“Wretches”

“In Atrophy”

“The Answer”

“Exile”

“Consigned To Fate”

“Bone Chapel”

“Blackest Evocation” video:

“Dead Inside”:

"Anathema":

“Painted Ram”:

The Drip has scheduled a record release show for The Haunting Fear Of Inevitability, to take place in Spokane, WA at The Observatory on the same day the record hits stores, Friday, January 13th. Additional tour dates are to be expected in support of the album.



The Drip lineup:

Shane Brown - drums

Brandon Caldwell - vocals

Bobby Mansfield - guitar

Talon Yager - bass

Blake Wolf - guitar

(Photo - Orion Landau)

