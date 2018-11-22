THE DUSKFALL - The Everlasting Shadows Album Due Next Year

Swedish melodic death metal band, The Duskfall, will release their new album, The Everlasting Shadows, next year via Black Lion Records.

A message from the band: "Friends of the fallen! We have been silent for a long time. Life has been getting in the way of our creativity. We are really sorry for the delay but today we can give you a an update on what is going on with The Duskfall and the new album.

"The Everlasting Shadows will be released in Feb/March 2019, marking the band's 20 year anniversary. No more waiting and I hope you will find it worth your while. We have the most dedicated and supportive fans in you, the friends of the fallen. Thank you!

"We hope that 2019 will be a great year for us all and we start off the promotion of The Everlasting Shadows album with a show in Oulu, Finland at Z-Rock festival on the 13th of April 2019. Friends of the fallen, come and party with us! Until then, Stay fallen, always!"

Album artwork by Gustavo Sazes.

Tracklisting:

"Entomb My Shadow"

"Golem"

"Nights At The Graves"

"As Our Days Are Dying"

"Knee Deep In The Grave"

"Legion"

"The Everlasting Shadows"

"World Of Lies"

"Peacemaker"

Further details to follow.