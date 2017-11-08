THE ELEMENT Release “Dusk” Video, Single

American metal band The Element released a video for the song “Dusk”, which is the first single from their upcoming album From Sand – Part II. The album is being produced and mixed by one of the greatest heavy metal producers nowadays, the Swede Jens Bogren, who was in charge of the production of albums from Arch Enemy, Symphony X, Angra, Pain of Salvation, Katatonia, DragonForce, Paradise Lost, James Labrie and Devin Townshend. In charge of mastering will be Tony Lindgren, both from Fascination Street Studios.





The band's new video was produced by renowned director Tommy Merry, a specialist in horror movies who brought a tense and dark atmosphere to the video that follow the track's intense and heavy beat, which will please fans of Prog Metal and of bands such as Symphony X, Evergrey and Mastodon, as well as those who enjoy the thrashier side of bands like Megadeth and Metallica.



"Dusk" was filmed at the legendary Soundwave Studios in Oakland (California), known for being active since the early days of the Bay Area thrash metal scene, where several prominent bands have been, such as The Cure, Metallica, Testament, Forbidden, Primus, Faith No More, Green Day, Machine Head, Exodus, Death Angel, and others.





The CD From Sand - Part II brings the sequel of the plot about characters Jared and Anne, a fiction work where Jared is a regular citizen and goes about life being tormented by a mystical being, not knowing if said being is real or only imaginary. On "Dusk", Jared begins his intense journey to find Anne and uncover the mysteries that surround his mind, and during the track, he does find out she is real and discovers the reason of his quest.

Along with the video, The Element has also released the song “Dusk” on the best digital platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Beats, Amazon, CD Baby, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora and others.