THE END A.D. Release “Infinite Jest” Music Video; Scorched Earth Album Artwork Revealed

Philadelphia’s The End A.D. will release their debut album, Scorched Earth, on August 25th via Massacre Records. The album was mixed by Mike Bossier, and mastered by John Fachet. The artwork was created by Chris Cold.

The official video for the single "Infinite Jest", directed by Marc Brodzik (Woodshop Films) and edited by Andrew Geller, can be seen below:

Scorched Earth is available for physical pre-order in selected online stores, and is available for an attractive 'Newcomer Price'.

The End A.D. also introduced its new lineup in late June: Taking over the vocal duties from now on is Ami Friend, and bassist Paul Orkin also joined drummer Lorin Savadove and guitarist Paul Juestrich. Vocalist Otto Luck, bassist Dave Carr as well as guitarist John Plumley have left the band due to personal reasons.

Scorched Earth features Otto Luck on vocals, Lorin Savadove on drums, the guitarists John Plumley and Paul Juestrich as well as bassist Dave Carr.

The band plans to shoot a video for the single "When Wolf-Spiders Ruleth The Land" soon, thus introducing the new lineup the world!

Live dates:

July

21 - Wilmington, DE - Bar XIII

August

5 - Trenton, NJ - Championship Bar

(Photo - Dan Long)