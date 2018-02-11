THE END A.D. Sign With Alpha Omega Management, New EP On The Way

Alpha Omega Management has announced the signing of metal / hardcore / punk act The End A.D. The band's new EP will come out by early Summer 2018.



The End A.D. stated on the signing: "We are extremely excited to be joining the roster of Alpha Omega Management. We know how AO puts their bands to work, and are grateful to be in a position now to reach a larger audience. The End A.D. just got out of Oblivion Studios in November 2017, with Mike Bossier recording and mixing five out of our nine new songs. These songs were then sent to Tower Studios for Brett Caldas-Lima (Septic Flesh, Ayreon, Sacred Reich) to Master in January of 2018. The End A.D. is looking forward to having our EP out by early summer - showcasing our new singer Ami Friend - and hitting the road."



Alpha Omega Management adds: "We're thrilled to welcome these hardworking guys in The End A.D. to our family! They deliver pure in-your-face energy and with their new EP, coming out in early Summer, the band is ready to go to the next level! So stay tuned for next announcements."

