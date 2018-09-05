THE END Featuring WARRANT, DOKKEN Members – Debut Set For April 2019 Release

The End – featuring three members of the classic Dokken lineup with and Warrant Singer Robert Mason – will tentatively release their debut album in April 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl. The band, with George Lynch on guitar, Jeff Pilson on bass, and Mick Brown on drums, recorded the album with Pilson handling the production duties and Alessandro Del Vecchio as the mixer.

Pilso told That Just Happened – “The record is actually done. It hasn't been mixed yet. That's gonna start soon. We actually have a wonderful guy by the name of Alessandro Del Vecchio that's gonna be mixing it, and he's really great. And he's over in Italy. But the record is done. I'm really excited about the music, and so is the label.

"We're gonna do our best to try and figure out a way to do some shows somehow somewhere, hopefully close to the release date," he continued. "That's a goal. It's never easy, because Foreigner tours so much. But that is a big goal. And we're very, very excited about it. The record just came out amazing. I mean, the singing and playing on it… wow!"

Guitar legend George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob) recently guested on 94.9 & 104.5 The Rock and revealed that his new band featuring former Dokken bandmates Jeff Pilson (bass) and Mick Brown (drums), and current Warrant singer Robert Mason, has been dubbed The End. The project was originally known as Super Stroke. Check out the interview below.

Lynch: "It's a very satisfying record to listen to. It's pretty deep, and I think people will really dig it. It doesn't sound like Dokken, it doesn't sound like LP (Lynch/Pilson), it doesn't sound like Lynch Mob. It has elements of all that, obviously. I think it's a natural evolution of the LP record that closely it resembles in my mind."

In a 2017 interview with Glide Magazine, bassist Jeff Pilson discussed the project.

Says Pilson: "I have a project that we’ll be announcing soon that is George Lynch, Mick Brown and I, from Dokken. We have a project with Robert Mason called Super Stroke. It won’t be coming out until well into next year but we’ve already written a lot of songs for that and it’s absolutely stupendous. I am really proud of that and real excited."

Asked what it sounds like, and if it leans towards the Dokken sound, Pilson replies: "There’s definitely some Dokken in there. There is a little bit of the straight-ahead Lynch Mob-ness in certain aspects but then another aspect we get quite musical. It’s not progressive but very musical. Some of the songs are pretty epic in their musicality. George is playing his ass off. I mean, the whole band is playing great, I got to say. And Robert is just an amazing singer and it’s so much fun. Robert is in Warrant right now, and he was the second singer for Lynch Mob. There’s a lot of connections in there. So I’m doing that."

