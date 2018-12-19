THE END: MACHINE Featuring GEORGE LYNCH, JEFF PILSON Announce First Live Dates

The End: machine, the new band featuring classic Dokken lineup members George Lynch (guitar), Jeff Pilson (bass), and Mick Brown (drums), along with singer Robert Mason (Warrant, ex-Lynch Mob), have announced their first live shows.

Says the band: "Not only will we release our debut album in spring 2019, but we'll be playing our first set of shows too. Please come join us for this special run of West Coast shows celebrating the release of our debut album! Tickets on sale next Friday, December 21st.

"Please note, our friend Mick Brown won't be able to make these shows, so our other friend, Will Hunt (Evanescence) has graciously agreed to fill in on drums.

"And look out for full details about our debut album, pre-orders, VIP Packages (tickets not included) for these shows, and most importantly, the first single in early January!"

Live dates:

April

4 - Whisky A Go-Go - Los Angeles, CA

5 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

6 - Encore - Tucson, AZ

The End: machine recently revealed that they had changed their name from the previously announced Superstroke.

Jeff Pilson stated: “We think that, notwithstanding the obvious nod to our past experiences together, The End: machine sound has a unique identity. Sonically, this is not just ex-Dokken members with a different singer or a rebooted incarnation of Lynch Mob. This is a new sound. Everyone has been doing great on the album and there is a lot of energy and a lot of focus."

The End: machine will release their debut album in spring 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl. Updates to follow.