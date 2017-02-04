The End Of The End! - BLACK SABBATH Bid Farewell With Hometown Show; Final Bow Video Posted
Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, along with touring drummer Tommy Clufetos, wrapped up their nearly 50-year career with the final show of The End tour tonight, Saturday, February 4th, in their hometown of Birmingham, England at the Genting Arena.
The band ran through a string of their classics before calling an end to The End with one of their most-loved classics, “Paranoid”. Complete details of the show are forthcoming, as well as loads of video footage, but in the meantime, check out the final show setlist and a final bow video from the band themselves.
Black Sabbath performed the following classics for one last time:
“Black Sabbath”
“Fairies Wear Boots”
“Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes”
“After Forever”
“Into The Void”
“Snowblind”
“War Pigs”
“N.I.B.”
“Hand Of Doom”
“Supernaut” / “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / “Megalomania”
“Rat Salad”
“Iron Man”
“Dirty Women”
“Children of the Grave”
Encore:
“Paranoid”