The End Of The End! - BLACK SABBATH Bid Farewell With Hometown Show; Final Bow Video Posted

February 4, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal black sabbath

Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, along with touring drummer Tommy Clufetos, wrapped up their nearly 50-year career with the final show of The End tour tonight, Saturday, February 4th, in their hometown of Birmingham, England at the Genting Arena.

The band ran through a string of their classics before calling an end to The End with one of their most-loved classics, “Paranoid”. Complete details of the show are forthcoming, as well as loads of video footage, but in the meantime, check out the final show setlist and a final bow video from the band themselves.

Black Sabbath performed the following classics for one last time:

“Black Sabbath”
“Fairies Wear Boots”
“Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes”
“After Forever”
“Into The Void”
“Snowblind”
“War Pigs”
“N.I.B.”
“Hand Of Doom”
“Supernaut” / “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / “Megalomania”
“Rat Salad”
“Iron Man”
“Dirty Women”
“Children of the Grave”

Encore:
“Paranoid”


