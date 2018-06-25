THE EXPLOITED Announce North American Tour

Scottish punk legends The Exploited will tour North America this August and September with Total Chaos and D.I. on select dates. Confirmed dates are as follows:

August

30 - Sacramento, CA​​ - Ace Of Spades

31 - Fresno, CA ​- Full Circle Brewery

September

1 - Oakland, CA - ​​Oakland Metro Operahouse

3 - Vancouver, BC - ​​Fortune Sound Club

4 - Seattle, WA - ​El Corazon

5 - Portland, OR - ​Bossanova Ballroom

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - ​Metro Music Hall

8 - Denver, CO - Orential Theater

9 - Colorado Springs, CO​ - The Black Sheep

11 - Kansas City, MO​ - ​Riot Room

13 - Cincinnati, OH - North Side Yacht Club

14 - Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary

15 - Chicago, Il - ​Riot Fest 2018

16 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

18 - Dallas, TX - The Gas Monkey

21 - Santa Ana, CA​ - ​Observatory Theater

22 - Los Angeles, CA - ​Novo Theater

23 - Las Vegas, NV​ - Beauty Bar

28 - Honolulu, HI​ - Anna O’Briens

29 - Honolulu, HI​​​ - Anna O’Briens