THE EXPLOITED Announce North American Tour
June 25, 2018, 29 minutes ago
Scottish punk legends The Exploited will tour North America this August and September with Total Chaos and D.I. on select dates. Confirmed dates are as follows:
August
30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
31 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery
September
1 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse
3 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
5 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
8 - Denver, CO - Orential Theater
9 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
11 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
13 - Cincinnati, OH - North Side Yacht Club
14 - Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary
15 - Chicago, Il - Riot Fest 2018
16 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
18 - Dallas, TX - The Gas Monkey
21 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Theater
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Novo Theater
23 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
28 - Honolulu, HI - Anna O’Briens
29 - Honolulu, HI - Anna O’Briens