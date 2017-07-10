THE FADING Release Music Video For “A Moment Of Insight” Featuring ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN

Israel’s The Fading have released a video for “A Moment Of Insight” featuring Dutch singer Anneke van Giersbergen (VUUR, ex-The Gathering). The video, directed by Ingwar Dovgoteles, is available for streaming below. The track is available via iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and GooglePlay.

The original version of “A Moment Of Insight” is featured on The Fading’s 2015 album Till Life Do Us Part. Anneke van Giersbergen lends her vocals to this special version, featured in the new video. You can buy the Till Life Do Us Part at this location.