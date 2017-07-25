THE FELL Featuring BILLY SHEEHAN Introduce New Frontman ANTHONY DE LA TORRE

Due to contractual obligations, vocalist Toby Rand (Rand, Juke Kartel, Rock Star: Supernova) was unfortunately unable to continue with The Fell. The band wish him all the best for the future.

"However, we are thrilled to announce our new frontman, Anthony De La Torre. Anthony (pictured above) is an amazing vocalist who you may also know as Young Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. We are incredibly excited to welcome Anthony into The Fell family and look forward to touring in September. See you there."

Standing alongside Anthony De La Torre in The Fell is guitarist Mike Krompass, drummer Randy Cooke, and last, but not least, bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, Winery Dogs), who needs no introduction. This is not typical of any of their past projects, It's a new fresh direction, but uses their influences to create a more modern sound, with heavy guitars, powerful riffs, crushing grooves and huge vocals.

Check out The Fell's debut video, "Footprints", featuring original vocalist Toby Rand:

