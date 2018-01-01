THE FELL Featuring BILLY SHEEHAN Name JD FORTUNE Their New Singer

The Fell - featuring bassist Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Sons Of Apollo), guitarist Mike Krompass, and drummer Randy Cooke​ - are welcoming the new year in Nashville, as they also welcome their new singer JD Fortune (Inxs) to the band.

"We’re here in Nashville writing and recording the album to start off the year," says the group. Fortune (pictured above) replaces previous vocalist Anthony De La Torre.