THE FELL Featuring BILLY SHEEHAN Release "Dancing On A Glass Floor" Video

Nashville based rock vand The Fell - Stephen Vickers (vocals), Mike Krompass (guitars), Billy Sheehan (bass), Scott Westervelt (keys), Rich Redmond (drums) - has released the official music video for their new single, "Dancing On A Glass Floor".

"We’re excited to finally release our new single ‘Dancing On A Glass Floor’ under 1225 Label Group with global distribution through Sony / The Orchard. We’re loving the new direction of the forthcoming album and feel that there’s some ear candy treats that could appeal to music lovers of all genres," says The Fell.

The Fell is a modern alternative band that balances guitar based rock with pop sensibility. Taking their explosive mix of grunge, '80s pop, and infectious grooves to new heights, the end result is anthemic rock arrangements that are sure to leave you wanting more.

Currently, The Fell is in the studio recording their full-length debut album and preparing to embark on a tour across North America and Europe.

For further details, visit The Fell on Facebook.