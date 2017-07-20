THE FELL Featuring BILLY SHEEHAN Release Video For Debut Single "Footprints"

Newly formed rock band The Fell have released the official music video for their debut single, "Footprints". Filmed in a bomb shelter and biological weapons test site on an active military compound in Poland, "Footprints" will be featured on their upcoming album, release date yet to be announced.

"The Fell is a collaboration of musicians who hail from rock 'n' roll upbringings. We wrote this record with no filter, just the pure experience of playing music around the world. The four of us met through rock 'n' roll, and that is the language we are projecting in this project. Lyrically, we hope to inspire those in doubt and join those who reap. It’s a new world… a new fight" - The Fell.

The Fell is an exciting new band consisting of rockers Toby Rand (Rand, Juke Kartel, Rock Star: Supernova) on vocals, guitar player Mike Krompass (multi-platinum music producer and session guitar player), Randy Cooke (notorious session / touring drummer) and last, but not least, Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, Winery Dogs) on bass, who needs no introduction.

This is not typical of any of their past projects, It's a new fresh direction, but uses their influences to create a more modern sound, with heavy guitars, powerful riffs, crushing grooves and huge vocals.

For further details, visit The Fell on Facebook.