THE FERRYMEN Featuring MAGNUS KARLSSON, RONNIE ROMERO, MIKE TERRANA Debut “End Of The Road” Music Video

A music video for “End Of The Road”, the lead track on The Ferrymen's self-titled debut album, is available for streaming below. The album is set for release on June 2nd.

The Ferrymen is a brand new project featuring guitarist Magnus Karlsson (Primal Fear , Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall ) and vocalist Ronnie Romero Official Site (Lords Of Black , Rainbow ), together with drummer Mike Terrana (Rage , Axel Rudi Pell , MasterPlan , and more).

The songs were written by Karlsson in Sweden during the summer of 2016. Once Romero was sent the music via their main bands' shared label home Frontiers, he immediately wanted to be part of the project. Terrana was the last piece of the puzzle and he recorded his drums in Italy, where he currently resides.

The resulting album is a shot of adrenaline for all lovers of melodic metal! Musically, you can expect maximum melodic metal fusing the songwriting and epic structures of the great Allen/Lande records (for which Magnus Karlsson was the main architect of the first three widely praised releases) with the Ronnie James Dio -esque vocal approach of Romero. (Let's not forget that Romero was hand-picked by Deep Purple and Rainbow's legendary guitarist Richie Blackmore to be the lead vocalist for Rainbow's recent reunion shows, so the Dio comparison is more than accurate!)

Says Magnus, "When I wrote this record, having Ronnie singing, I had no limits in mind with the lyrics. Ronnie could sing everything and I am also very proud of the songs!"

"I am used to working with Lords of Black in a certain straight style," adds Ronnie Romero, "but, this record was very different and it was very exciting for me!"

"Overall, I think it is one of the coolest and grooviest records I've ever done," concludes Mike Terrana, a drummer with more than 100 records under his belt.

With stunning artwork courtesy of Stan W. Decker and an outstanding mix courtesy of Simone Mularoni (of Italian prog metal masters DGM), The Ferrymen is an album which will take the metal world by storm in 2017.

Tracklisting:

“End Of The Road”

“Ferryman”

“Fool You All”

“Still Standing Up”

“Cry Wolf”

“One Heart”

“Darkest Hour”

“How The Story Ends”

“Enter Your Dream”

“Eyes On The Sky”

“Eternal Night”

“Welcome To My Show”

“End Of The Road” video:

EPK: