THE FERRYMEN Featuring RONNIE ROMERO, MAGNUS KARLSSON, MIKE TERRANA Launch EPK Video

Vocalist Ronnie Romero (Lords Of Black, Rainbow), guitarist Magnus Karlsson (Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall, Primal Fear) and drummer Mike Terrana (Tarja, Rage, Axel Rudi Pell, Vision Divine) are working on an album to be released under the name The Ferrymen in summer 2017.

A new EPK (Electronic Press Kit) is available for streaming below:

Musically you can expect an overdose of melodic metal melting the songwriting and epics of the great Allen/Lande records with the Ronnie James Dio-esque vocal approach from Ronnie Romero.

