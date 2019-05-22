THE FINAL SLEEP Featuring Former ARSIS, BURNING HUMAN, WITHSTAND Members Reissue Debut; Recording New Album

Melodic death metallers The Final Sleep, which includes Jay VanDervoort and Mike Stack of Burning Human (eONE Music), Kevin Maloney of Withstand (Fierce/Mayhem Records), and Mike Van Dyne, original drummer/co-founder of Arsis (Nuclear Blast and Willowtip Records), have reissued their debut album, I. The album has been remixed and remastered for maximum audio destruction.

The Final Sleep are currently in the studio recording their as-yet-untitled new release.

The Final Sleep is rounded out by singer/guitarist Jeff Andrews, and has built a reputation successfully headlining their own shows, as well as sharing the stage with many renowned metal acts, including Fates Warning, Sanctuary, At The Gates, Intronaut, All That Remains, Misery Index, Flotsam & Jetsam, Katatonia, Moonspell, Rivers Of Nihil, and more.

Tracklisting:

“As We Leave The Flesh”

“Catatonic”

“Disbelief”

“My Eyes Bleed”

“Feeding The Night Sky”

“My Eyes Bleed”: