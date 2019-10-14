THE FLOWER KINGS Launch “Miracles For America” Lyric Video

Progressive rock legends The Flower Kings are pleased to present “Miracles For America”, the second track from the group’s much anticipated new studio double-album Waiting For Miracles, which will be released on InsideOutMusic on November 8 ,2019. The album is comprised of 15 new tracks, recorded over the summer at RMV studio in Stockholm, Sweden – a vintage studio space owned by ABBA star Benny Andersson. Roine Stolt says about the almost 10min long track:

“‘Miracles For America’ was born out of some of my later demo sessions. When I started to work on the musical idea I felt it had some weird tonal and rhythmical connections to "West Side Story" or even "Annie Get Your Gun" - but with prog instrumentations - some of those musicals that had a true American flavor. But at the time I wrote the lyrics we're already deep into the debate - ‘does the US have the right leadership? - What is happening there!?'

“The guys in charge, the 'big fish' were swirling around the golden calf 'til they got dizzy. So as I sit in my studio, I cannot disconnect from the world around - the song has to be connected, wired into this NOW - in some ways. Furthermore - as I have told before - most of the lyrics on this disc were immediately recorded – made up in the spirit of the moment - like a conversation with another self.”

The album will be released as a 2CD, gatefold 2LP + 2CD, and as digital album, featuring beautiful artwork by American artist Kevin Sloan. Pre-order here.

Disc 1:

"House Of Cards"

"Black Flag"

"Miracles For America"

"Vertigo"

"The Bridge"

"Ascending To The Stars"

"Wicked Old Symphony"

"The Rebel Circus"

"Sleep With The Enemy"

"The Crowning Of Greed"

Disc 2:

"House Of Cards Reprise"

"Spirals"

"Steampunk"

"We Were Always Here"

"Busking At Brobank"

"Miracles For America":

"Black Flag":

The Flower Kings recently announced they would be heading out on tour this December with label-mates Kayak. Roine Stolt: "We're happy to go on tour in Europe again in December - We will present The Flower Kings music from the early days - concert favourites - plus some brand new music - that is along the lines of the early music of the band - symphonic rock. We're happy to bring our friends in Kayak along for this proggy double bill - it will be a monumental meltdown of melodic prog - not to be missed."

The two bands will perform 12 dates across six countries, and you can find the full list of shows below, tickets on sale now:

December

1 - Bahnhof St. Pauli - Hamburg, Germany

2 - Musikzentrum - Hannover, Germany

3 - OK Andaluzia - Piekary Slaskie, Poland

4 - Klub U Bazyla - Poznan, Poland

6 - Burgerweeshuis - Deventer, Netherlands

7 - De Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

8- Scala - London, UK

9 - Piano - Dortmund, Germany

10 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

11 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

12 - Brewhouse - Gothenburg, Sweden

14 - Kraken - Stockholm, Sweden

The Flower Kings started as an outlet for guitarist/singer/composer Roine Stolt in 1994 - a time when prog-rock wasn’t mere history, nor a dirty word. The band quickly gained momentum and was one of a handful of bands helping to revive the progressive rock scene worldwide. Roine has since collaborated with a host of legendary musicians across various projects, including his acclaimed 2015 album with YES legend Jon Anderson, progressive-rock supergroup Transatlantic alongside Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy and Pete Trewavas, and a year as bass player with Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett. The Flower Kings however, has always felt like home for Roine and the other band veterans Jonas Reingold and Hasse Fröberg.

(Photo - Johnny Taxen)