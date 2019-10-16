THE FLOWER KINGS Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Waiting For Miracles Album

Progressive rock legends, The Flower Kings, have released a video trailer for their upcoming new studio double-album, Waiting For Miracles, out via InsideOutMusic on November 8. Watch below.

The album is comprised of 15 new tracks, recorded over the summer at RMV studio in Stockholm, Sweden – a vintage studio space owned by ABBA star Benny Andersson.

The album will be released as a 2CD, gatefold 2LP + 2CD, and as digital album, featuring beautiful artwork by American artist Kevin Sloan. Pre-order here.

Disc 1:

"House Of Cards"

"Black Flag"

"Miracles For America"

"Vertigo"

"The Bridge"

"Ascending To The Stars"

"Wicked Old Symphony"

"The Rebel Circus"

"Sleep With The Enemy"

"The Crowning Of Greed"

Disc 2:

"House Of Cards Reprise"

"Spirals"

"Steampunk"

"We Were Always Here"

"Busking At Brobank"

Trailer:

"Miracles For America":

"Black Flag":

The Flower Kings will be heading out on tour this December with label mates Kayak. Roine Stolt: "We're happy to go on tour in Europe again in December - We will present The Flower Kings music from the early days - concert favourites - plus some brand new music - that is along the lines of the early music of the band - symphonic rock. We're happy to bring our friends in Kayak along for this proggy double bill - it will be a monumental meltdown of melodic prog - not to be missed."

The two bands will perform 12 dates across six countries, and you can find the full list of shows below, tickets on sale now:

December

1 - Bahnhof St. Pauli - Hamburg, Germany

2 - Musikzentrum - Hannover, Germany

3 - OK Andaluzia - Piekary Slaskie, Poland

4 - Klub U Bazyla - Poznan, Poland

6 - Burgerweeshuis - Deventer, Netherlands

7 - De Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

8- Scala - London, UK

9 - Piano - Dortmund, Germany

10 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

11 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

12 - Brewhouse - Gothenburg, Sweden

14 - Kraken - Stockholm, Sweden

The Flower Kings started as an outlet for guitarist/singer/composer Roine Stolt in 1994 - a time when prog-rock wasn’t mere history, nor a dirty word. The band quickly gained momentum and was one of a handful of bands helping to revive the progressive rock scene worldwide. Roine has since collaborated with a host of legendary musicians across various projects, including his acclaimed 2015 album with YES legend Jon Anderson, progressive-rock supergroup Transatlantic alongside Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy and Pete Trewavas, and a year as bass player with Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett. The Flower Kings however, has always felt like home for Roine and the other band veterans Jonas Reingold and Hasse Fröberg.

(Photo - Johnny Taxen)